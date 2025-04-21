Delhi government likely to launch heat action plan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to implement its first Heat Action Plan (HAP) to combat severe heatwaves anticipated in May and June. CM is expected to launch the plan on Monday.

Jointly developed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the HAP outlines several measures such as establishing cooling centres in public spaces like temples, malls, and temporary night shelters during heat alerts. Schools will adjust hours to avoid operating during peak heat times (12 noon to 4 pm) to protect children.

Hospitals will set up dedicated wards for heatstroke patients and ensure an uninterrupted power supply to maintain care facilities. Outdoor workers will have mandated breaks between 12 noon and 3 pm to prevent heat-related illnesses. Bus stops and construction sites will be equipped with drinking water. The plan will be reviewed regularly to ensure its effectiveness during temperatures.