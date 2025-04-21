Hornet's nest: Save Ancient knowledge from cow dung tales

Novelist and columnist Makarand Paranjape was one of the earliest visible faces of right of the centre ideological track in the predominantly Left-leaning Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Publicly heckled by then JNU Students Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar for resisting a strike call by the students, he became the face of the right’s opposition to Marxist dogma.

In a recent article (published in this newspaper) Paranjape startled many by mentioning, “I experienced a campus suffocated by ideological conformity; the Left’s intolerance was stifling. But Right rigidity and anti-intellectualism are scarcely better. Earlier, I had watched scholars and students shunned for daring to question Marxist dogma or exploring nationalist perspectives. Inquiry gave way to loyalty tests. Now, the pendulum has swung to the other extreme.”

One has never been a student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) but has watched it for four decades now. First as a student of Delhi University, fed on the stories of the Utopian ideas of the campus down south, and then as a journalist. First as university reporter and then in various other capacities. One always felt there was a marked difference between the two eminent centres of education, set-up almost 50 years apart.

First and foremost was the topography. Delhi University had an open campus with prominent bus routes of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) criss-crossing through it. It was rightly called an open campus, whereas JNU came up in an enclosure. This open and closed approach to ideological debates also reflected on these two campuses. Whereas the Delhi University believed in the true spirit of the phrase - Let the 100 flowers bloom, and not the way Mao Zedong meant, JNU shunned those who questioned the Marxist dogma.

Unfortunately in the past few years Delhi University too has shown a particular streak, as Paranjape would put it, ‘inquiry giving way to loyalty tests.’ This has specially become dominant during the tenure of the present Vice Chancellor. This is sad, as Yogesh Singh’s contribution in ending adhocism on the campus is unparalleled. However, somehow his administration has failed to convey the message that academic merit mattered over Hinduvta manners.