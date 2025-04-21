Sanjay Bhandari rejects ED’s plea to label him as ‘fugitive’

NEW DELHI: Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari has opposed the Enforcement Directorate’s plea to declare him a fugitive in a black money case, telling a Delhi court that his stay in the UK is legal and that the London HC had rejected India’s extradition request.

Appearing before Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal, Bhandari’s counsel Maninder Singh argued that the ED’s application was vague and failed to meet legal standards under the Fugitive Offenders Act. He said the UK court’s decision must be respected, and that Bhandari faced no pending warrants.

Singh also contested the ED’s claim that the case involved over Rs 100 crore, saying the Income Tax Department had put the amount below that threshold in 2020. In February, the London court blocked Bhandari’s extradition over concerns about violence and extortion risks at Tihar Jail. The Delhi court has scheduled the ED’s reply for May 3, after hearing arguments from both sides.