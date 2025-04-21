Two Nigerian nationals held for supplying drugs in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two Nigerian nationals from Uttam Nagar for supplying drugs in the national capital, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Michael Okwu (30) and Chidubem Stanley (43), they said.

On Friday, police got a tip-off that an African person was supplying methamphetamine near Nawada Metro Station. Police laid a trap and nabbed the drug supplier from Uttam Nagar with the recovery of 53 grams of methamphetamine (commercial quantity) worth several lakhs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said.

Later, one more Nigerian national who is a member of this gang was arrested, police said, adding that the gang uses Nigerian numbers and makes calls only through the internet to avoid getting caught and to hide identity.