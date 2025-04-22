10 cyclists killed, 21 hurt in three months in national capital

NEW DELHI: In the first three months of 2025, Delhi has witnessed 28 road accidents involving cyclists, claiming 10 lives and injuring 21 others, official data showed on Sunday.

According to the data shared by the police, the city recorded 18 cases of simple accidents and 10 related to fatal accidents till March 31, 2025. The data further mentioned that a total of 149 accidents — 96 simple and 53 fatal — were reported last year, in which 53 people lost their lives and 106 were injured.

Similarly, 30 cyclists died in 2023 and 118 were injured in 141 accidents — 112 simple and 29 fatal. The data also showed that the fatality in 2022 was 43 per cent higher than in 2023. A total of 48 cyclists died in 2022 and 134 were injured in 170 accidents. In 2021, the data showed that 45 cyclists lost their lives, while 123 were injured in 147 accidents.

In one of the incidents in March, a 19-year-old Delhi University student, who worked as a newspaper vendor, died when his bicycle was hit by a vehicle in Rohini. The deceased was identified as Rishal Singh, a resident of Budh Vihar.

The incident took place at a red light near the RTO office on the dividing road between Rohini Sectors 15 and 16. Rishal, who was pursuing his graduation, used to work as a newspaper distributor in the morning. He earned around Rs 12,000 monthly to fund his education and support his family.