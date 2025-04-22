18-year-old held for flaunting weapons online

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old youth was arrested from Uttam Nagar in southwest Delhi for flaunting illegal weapons on social media, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Anas Khan, is a resident of Jankipuri, Uttam Nagar and he had previously been involved in a murder and an attempt to murder case, police added.

The Dwarka district police regularly monitor social media accounts of anti-social elements to deter them from engaging in criminal activities. While reviewing such content, police found photos and reels of Khan posing with illegal firearms.

“On April 8, acting on a tip-off, police reached Dabri area and spotted Khan standing outside his house with a pistol. He tried to flee but was caught on the terrace. A sophisticated pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

During questioning, Khan admitted he wanted to make a name in the crime world by creating fear through such posts.