A sari with a long veil is the next big trend, says Masaba Gupta launching her largest bridal flagship store in Mehrauli

The House of Masaba has unveiled its largest bridal flagship store in Mehrauli, with interiors designed in soothing sand-mocha hues that exude serenity and sophistication. The store is the brand’s largest bridal space, spanning approximately 6,000 sq. ft. “ It has been designed to feel meditative, allowing brides to make thoughtful, stress-free decisions while embracing luxury in a calm and understated setting,” says Masaba Gupta. The launch featured an exclusive preview of the brand’s latest bridal and fine jewellery collection, crafted in collaboration with Amrapali Jewels.

Excerpts from a conversation with the designer:

What makes the Delhi bridal store special from your past store launches in Delhi? What was the reason behind choosing Delhi as a destination to open a bridal store?

Delhi is known to be the bridal destination of India. The garments will exude luxury and ostentation, but the space itself remains a calming refuge unlike anything we’ve done before. The result is an environment that feels intimate yet grand, giving brides and their families a sense of peace and calm.

You’re a designer and entrepreneur deeply invested in what she does. How have you been involved in the design of the interior décor of the Delhi store?

The store has been an extension of my home, As you enter, the store welcomes the visitors by a grand dome, a striking representation of the bindi, a signature element of our brand’s logo, which appears in various forms across all the other stores. This dome serves as a symbolic centrepiece, setting the tone for an immersive experience. Moving further, the interiors unfold in soothing sand-mocha hues, reminiscent of serene caves.

The walls are intentionally left bare, featuring only a blank canvas that highlights the bridal pieces. Subtle touches of reds, maroons, burgundies, and wine tones— iconic to the brand are delicately woven throughout, yet the overall ambiance remains understated and muted. Recognising the high tension and urgency often associated with wedding preparations, an uncluttered, tranquil space that encourages thoughtful and stress-free decision-making.

What are the bridal wear collections the store houses?

House of Masaba has always been known to be a celebration of colour and culture. A brand that has travelled the whole of India in search of inspiration, from the most basic everyday things and turning them into wearable art. The collection is our largest Bridal offering yet with over 200 pieces, is an ode to what I find to be one of the most inspirational places in this world - Purani Dilli. It is also where my mother grew up. And as a child I remember, absorbing everything from the thelawalas, the small but busy streets, tiny nooks, corners and colours. What inspired this collection is finding culture in the colours and chaos. India can serve as a source of inspiration multiple times, and each time there is something different to discover, this time it is Purani Dilli and everything that it holds. There is a wide range of colour and silhouette, for the bride, the groom, and their families there is a little of every piece of India in the whole collection.

How would you comment on Delhi’s evolving wedding wear scene in the last decade? What is in and out of fashion for the brides?

The sari paired with a long veil is set to be the next big trend. Comfort in what you wear is key, and for after-hours, a beautifully embellished kaftan-style outfit is a must-have. Mixing jewellery and gemstones is very much in style right now. It’s the perfect time to blend heirloom pieces with modern designs—creating a look that’s both timeless and contemporary.

What are your future projects/collaborations that you are excited about?

I believe the next step for us is to build our jewellery collection – we are planning another drop of 40 pieces, and this time, each design is rooted in a specific moment, emotion, or milestone—something truly personal. What I’m creating now are pieces that feel connected to a story. For instance, the Nirbhau Nirvair necklace was born from the idea of fearlessness—an emotion someone might feel during a transformative moment in their life. That’s the kind of meaning I want to infuse into every piece. For me, anything that holds significance—whether from my own experiences or those of people close to me—can become the foundation for a piece of jewellery. I see this as a powerful extension of the brand—still rooted in luxury and vivid storytelling.