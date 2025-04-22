Capital sizzles at 42 degree Celsius, no relief ahead

NEW DELHI: Delhi continued to reel under hot and dry conditions on Monday as temperatures hovered around 41°C, with no relief in sight over the next few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department, maximum temperatures across the city, including Safdarjung, Palam, and Ridge, remained 2–4°C above normal, while minimum temperatures also stayed higher than average at 25–27°C.

The highest recorded temperature in the capital was 41.9°C at the Ridge area, followed by 41.3°C at Safdarjung. Westerly and northwesterly winds persisted across the region, with speeds touching up to 18 km/h.

While there is no heatwave warning in place, IMD forecasts indicate daytime temperatures may rise by 1–2°C in the coming days.

The outlook for the next seven days suggests mainly clear skies with sustained surface winds, particularly during the afternoons. Maximum temperatures are expected to stay in the 39–42°C range.