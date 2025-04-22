Delhi: Convict threatens judge after verdict

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court witnessed high drama when a convict and his lawyer openly threatened a judge after she convicted him in a cheque bounce case.

Judicial Magistrate (NI Act) Shivangi Mangla at Dwarka Court convicted the under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, after which he grew agitated and attempted to throw an object at the judge.

He then verbally abused her, saying, “Who even are you…,” as noted in the court order dated April 2. Despite being directed to furnish bail bonds under Section 437A of CrPC, the accused and his lawyer, Atul Kumar, allegedly tried to intimidate the judge into reversing the verdict.

They demanded her resignation and threatened to file complaints against her, subjecting the judge to severe harassment, both mental and physical. In response, the judge recorded in her order that appropriate action would be taken against the accused before the National Commission for Women (NCW) for the threats and harassment.

A show-cause notice was also issued to advocate Atul Kumar, asking why criminal contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him. “Court notice be issued to counsel for accused Atul Kumar to show cause in writing providing relevant explanation for the conduct shown by him today,” the court said.