Delhi HC to hear 52 cases again after Justice Varma’s transfer over cash row

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday announced that 52 pending cases, earlier assigned to the Division Bench of Justice Yashwant Varma and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, will now be heard again from the beginning. These are cases where no formal orders had been passed earlier and will now be taken up by the current roster bench.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the following matters, previously listed before the Division Bench comprising Justice Yashwant Varma and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, in which a next hearing date had been assigned but no orders were drawn, shall be re-listed and heard afresh before the roster bench,” the court said in its official notice.

This move follows the recent transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court. His transfer has sparked controversy due to serious allegations against him. His name came up in an investigation after semi-burnt sacks allegedly containing large amounts of cash were found at his residence during a fire on March 14.

The Supreme Court launched an inquiry into the matter and has kept the findings sealed. The report is not accessible to the public or to Parliament. A three-judge panel has been set up by the top court to investigate further.

Justice Varma was known for handling major constitutional and corporate law cases. His sudden transfer and a private swearing-in ceremony at the Allahabad High Court, instead of a formal public event, have added to the concerns around his exit.