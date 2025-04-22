L-G VK Saxena presents medals, cash prizes to traffic volunteers

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday presented medals and cash prizes worth Rs 6 lakh to Traffic Prahari volunteers who earned the highest reward points between September 2024 and February 2025 for reporting traffic violations, an official statement said.

He also felicitated five Delhi Traffic Police officials with trophies for their dedication and exemplary service.

Among them were DCP Traffic Headquarters Shashank Jaiswal, who saved a road crash victim by administering timely CPR, and Head Constable Satish Kumari, who assisted an injured person with prompt medical aid.

Addressing the volunteers, Saxena said, “I am proud to felicitate these champions of Delhi who went beyond their daily routines to make the city safer. Their selfless efforts have helped promote discipline and road safety.”

He urged volunteers to continue leading by example and advised the Delhi Traffic Police to expand the app’s capabilities to cover more serious violations. The Traffic Prahari Scheme, revamped in September 2024, encourages citizens to report traffic violations via a mobile app. A monthly reward system awards the top four contributors. Special CP (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhry noted that the app has over two lakh users.