Man stabbed to death over ‘bidi’ dispute; brother, friend injured, three held

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old contractor, who converted containers into offices and homes, was stabbed to death while his brother and a friend were injured following a quarrel that broke out after he refused to give a bidi (a type of cheap cigarette made of unprocessed tobacco wrapped in leaves) in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahaladpur, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in J Block, Prem Nagar, near a public toilet. The Pul Prahaladpur police station received a PCR call regarding a stabbing at the location, a senior police officer said.

Upon reaching the spot, it was learnt that a quarrel had broken out between neighbours. The PCR caller, Shehzad, informed the police that the injured had been shifted to ESI Hospital in Okhla.

The investigating officer who reached the hospital found that Sohaib, a resident of J Block, Prem Nagar, had been declared dead. Sohaib worked as a contractor converting containers into offices and homes.