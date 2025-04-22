Shweta Mansingka's ceramic sculptures reflect on raw beauty of life and clay

Shape with meaning

The texture and nature of her works are largely inspired by Japanese styles and techniques. “Most of my pieces are fired in a Raku kiln. At the raw stage, the clay is polished to bring out its natural shine. That’s the surface you touch — no glaze, bringing out the clay’s inherent shine.” Mansingka draws a parallel with her own life and about turning inwards: “It’s about shedding external layers, the coverings, the unnecessary flakes. With clay, I want to express that — removing the layers, stripping through the glassy trapping, the extra ‘clothes’, to reveal what’s within.”

One such work, ‘Parched Earth — Triumphant Life’, takes the form of tree bark, sculpted from unglazed black clay with a golden growth emerging from within. It mirrors the natural process of new life sprouting from the crevices of tree bark or from the hollow of an uprooted branch. “That is symbolic of life,” Mansingka explains. “You’ll see it everywhere — a crack in the wall, and a tree grows out of it. A tiny crevice, and greenery pushes through. It speaks of the survival instinct of life, and how it triumphs over even the harshest circumstances.”

Mansingka’s sculptures aren't loud, they lay bare — gently, patiently. They invite viewers to pause, question, and interpret. After all, not everyone imagines an apple or a coconut figure as wall-mounted decor.

On view at Gallery Espace, New Friends Colony, till April 23, 11 am to 7 pm