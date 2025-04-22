Summer plan a ‘shared responsibility’, says CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: To protect people from the dangers of extreme heat, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the ambitious Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025, describing it as a “symbol of shared responsibility” and not just a government initiative.

Developed with the support of the National Disaster Management Authority, the plan introduces a variety of preventive and responsive measures, including cool roof technologies, digital cold water dispensers, shaded walkways, heat wave wards in hospitals, and city-wide awareness campaigns.

“This is not just a government scheme, it is a people’s movement,” Gupta stated during the launch event at the Secretariat, which was attended by ministers, senior officials, and representatives from organisations like UNEP and NDMA.

Around 3,000 water coolers will be installed throughout the city, and cooling shades will be constructed on footpaths and at bus stops to provide pedestrians relief from the sun. Also, school studentswill be trained on disaster management and heat wave protection.

A ‘Water Bell’ initiative will be implemented in schools to encourage regular hydration and dedicated heat wave wards equipped with cooling infrastructure and ORS will be set up in major hospitals.

Special attention will be laid on vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, outdoor workers, people with disabilities, and those living in slums or without shelter.

“Heatwaves are no longer just a weather condition, but a deadly crisis. Our response must be equally serious,” Gupta said.