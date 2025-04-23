Delhi AQI worsens: Environment minister Sirsa calls it a ‘health emergency’, orders crackdown on polluters

NEW DELHI: In response to the worsening air quality in the capital, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday held an emergency review meeting and ordered immediate action against high-polluting industries, institutions, and construction sites.

Chairing the meeting with senior officials from the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Sirsa expressed concern over the rising Air Quality Index (AQI) and termed the situation a “health emergency.” He instructed officials to take swift and time-bound action to mitigate pollution, including the suspension of construction work at sites flouting dust control norms.

Authorities were directed to identify and act against major sources of emissions, while ensuring that mitigation measures were implemented without delay. As part of immediate interventions, Sirsa asked officials to deploy water sprinklers and anti-smog guns at large construction zones and pollution hotspots. He also stressed the importance of monitoring air quality in sensitive areas, particularly around schools and hospitals, using real-time data.

“Environmental responsibility is not on one department but a collective duty of all,” Sirsa said, urging stronger inter-departmental coordination. He also directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the DPCC to submit daily progress reports and warned that repeated violations would invite strict penalties.

Highlighting the role of civic engagement, Sirsa called for enhanced public awareness campaigns targeting Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market bodies and construction agencies.