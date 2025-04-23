Delhi BJP MLAs to aid ministers to improve governance

NEW DELHI: The Rekha Gupta-led BJP government in the national capital has introduced a unique system to involve party legislators in the functioning of the executive. Under this model, six MLAs have been attached to each of the seven ministers. These MLAs will act as the eyes and ears of the executive and report governance-related issues only to their assigned ministers.

Sources in the government said that, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative encouraging MPs to adopt villages for holistic development, the newly formed Delhi government has asked its ministers to “adopt” MLAs. The idea is to address issues in the MLAs’ respective constituencies more effectively.

This move is expected to promote active engagement between MLAs and ministers and help speed up ongoing development work in their areas. It will also give each legislator a chance to raise constituency-related concerns directly with their assigned minister, who will then discuss them with other cabinet colleagues during internal meetings, sources said.

With this decision, MLAs will not only have direct access to the ministers but also to their departments and officials. This means MLAs cannot deny their involvement in governance or avoid their responsibilities toward residents. They will be directly accountable for resolving people’s issues, as they are now part of the full chain of governance.