Delhi HC directs Medha Patkar to approach sessions court for deferral of sentence in defamation case filed by L-G

NEW DELHI: The High Court on Tuesday directed social activist Medha Patkar to approach the sessions court to seek deferment of the execution of her sentence in a decades-old defamation case filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

Justice Shalinder Kaur declined to entertain Patkar’s request to postpone the execution of her sentence, which includes a directive to deposit Rs 1 lakh as compensation to Saxena.

The court observed that Patkar must first comply with the trial court’s existing order before further relief could be considered. “You first follow the trial court order and then I will consider your plea. Don’t come to the court on the last day,” Justice Shalinder Kaur remarked, after Patkar’s counsel submitted that the matter is listed before the sessions court on Wednesday for furnishing the probation bond and depositing the fine.

The HC record ed the submissions and allowed the petitioner to move the sessions court, stating that the application should be decided “as per law.” The case dates back to 2000 when Saxena, then heading an NGO in Gujarat, the National Council of Civil Liberties, filed a complaint against Patkar over a press release issued by her on November 24 that year. The statement allegedly called Saxena a “coward” and accused him of involvement in hawala transactions. It also claimed he was “mortgaging” the people and resources of Gujarat to foreign interests.