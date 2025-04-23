Delhi sees warm and dry day, no relief in sight as temperature could rise further

NEW DELHI: The capital experienced another hot and dry day on Tuesday, with temperatures nearing 40°C and clear skies prevailing across the region.

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) reported that the Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 39.9°C and a minimum of 20.9°C, both above normal.

While maximum temperatures remained 2–3°C above normal across most stations, a sharp dip in night temperatures was observed. Lodi Road, for instance, recorded a minimum of 18.4°C, around 4°C below normal.

No rainfall was reported anywhere in the NCR over the last 24 hours, and humidity levels ranged from 13% to 51%. The IMD has forecast a rise in maximum temperatures by 1–2°C over the next two days, with heatwave conditions likely to set in from April 24 onwards. From Wednesday through Saturday, several districts of Delhi—including Central, North, South, and East—are expected to see heatwave conditions, with daytime temperatures climbing up to 43°C.

Despite no official heatwave on Tuesday, the IMD has flagged clear skies and sustained surface winds (10–20 km/h), which may provide some relief. Westerly to northwesterly winds continued to dominate the region. The IMD has urged citizens to avoid prolonged sun exposure, stay hydrated, and take precautions, especially for vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions.