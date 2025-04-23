Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta convenes meeting on heritage and conservation plan for historic Assembly building

NEW DELHI: To begin the process of creating a detailed heritage and conservation plan for the historic Delhi Legislative Assembly building, Speaker Vijender Gupta chaired a meeting with experts and officials on Tuesday. The building, once the first Parliament of India, holds significant historical value. As part of the initiative, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) will submit a feasibility report within three weeks. A committee will be formed to monitor the project’s progress.

The plan includes setting up a light and sound show to highlight the Assembly’s legacy, creating a documentary film, and building a museum to showcase its historical and democratic importance. The meeting focused on preparing a roadmap to recognise the Assembly as a national heritage site. Officials also stressed the importance of preserving traditional architectural techniques used in the building’s original construction.Experts suggested combining modern conservation methods with traditional values to protect the building’s structure while enhancing visitor experiences. They also discussed ways to promote public engagement with the site.

Speaker Vijender Gupta shared his vision of transforming the Assembly into a “living heritage site” that reflects India’s democratic journey and Delhi’s cultural richness. He proposed opening the Assembly to the public on weekends to allow citizens to connect with the nation’s architectural legacy.

This meeting marked the beginning of a multi-phase heritage project, which will involve structural restoration, cultural exhibitions, and public outreach. The goal is to make the Delhi Assembly not just a seat of governance, but also a symbol of India’s democratic and cultural pride.