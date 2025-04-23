The Beast Within: Rudraneil Sengupta’s take on crime, and justice

She was spreadeagled on iron spikes—bare feet dangling, stomach impaled, head thrown back like a paused scream. In the sweltering April sun of Delhi’s Hauz Khas, a teenage girl’s body was suspended on a boundary wall. A haunting image etched into Inspector Kumar’s mind—and now into the reader’s—in the opening chapters of Rudraneil Sengupta’s chilling debut crime novel, The Beast Within (Westland).

Sengupta has years of experience reporting on sports along with three years of reporting on crime stories. He is the author of the non-fiction wrestling chronicle Enter the Dangal. “As a reporter, you’re just stating facts. Fiction allows you to dive into detail, into motivations, into systems,” he says.

Growing up in Kolkata, Sengupta was drawn to detective fiction—from Sherlock Holmes to Satyajit Ray’s Feluda. “I was obsessed,” he recalls. Later, inspired by Japanese author and fellow journalist-turned-novelist Hideo Yokoyama, he saw fiction as a way to tell deeper truths. Journalism gave him access, but fiction gave him freedom—to connect dots, add nuance, and explore the emotional and societal aftermath of crime.