A Southern Soul in Delhi’s Heart

One anna in particular remains etched in my memory. A familiar face on Linking Road in Bandra, he has stood his post for over 25 years. My family and I have been loyal to his vadas for two decades now—golden, airy, and perfectly seasoned. Even now, living in Delhi, I find myself yearning for them, especially on quiet mornings when the city still stretches into daybreak.

And then, quite unexpectedly, a recent lunch in Central Delhi brought those memories flooding back. A fragrant spread awaited me at a friend’s home—idlis, vadas, sambhar, and a symphony of chutneys, each bite echoing the tastes of the south. My friend, not usually one to don an apron, had a secret: a discovery from INA Market, a culinary gem tucked amidst its busy lanes.

There, amidst the daily din of shopkeepers and the scent of coriander and curry leaves, stands a modest eatery run by Prabhakaran, a man recently arrived from the coastal town of Kanyakumari. With quiet resolve and dreams stitched into his apron, he now serves Delhi the food of his childhood—soft idlis that yield like clouds, dosas that curl and crackle like golden lace, vadas that crunch before melting into warmth, and sambhar simmered slow, fragrant with memories.