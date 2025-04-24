CAQM directs city government to deny fuel to all overaged vehicles from July 1

NEW DELHI: Starting July 1, owners of end-of-life (EoL) vehicles will face difficulties as petrol bunks will no longer sell them fuel, in compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directives. To implement this, all fuel stations in Delhi must install automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras by June 30.

The commission has mandated that these fuel stations must refuse to refuel EoL vehicles from the specified dates, and authorities must take immediate legal action, including impounding and scrapping under the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility Rules.

The CAQM has issued orders that tighten restrictions on diesel vehicles older than 10 years, petrol vehicles older than 15 years, and high-emission vehicles. All transport and commercial goods vehicles below BS-VI standards, registered outside Delhi will be barred from entering the capital from November 1, according to the order.

However, exceptions will made for those carrying essential commodities or providing emergency services until October 31, 2026.

The commission also stressed the need for year-round restrictions to control emissions, not just during the Graded Response Action Plan period.

This system must be fully operational in Delhi by June 30, followed by five high-density NCR districts, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Sonipat, following suit by October 31.

The remaining areas of NCR must comply by March 31, 2026. Traffic surveillance and Integrated Command Control Centres will be used to identify and act against EoL vehicles.

In March, the government unveiled its plans that fuel pumps in the city will not provide petrol and diesel to vehicles older than 15 and 10 years, respectively.