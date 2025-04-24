Deal parole requests with care and compassion, HC tells jail officials

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has said that parole cannot be repeatedly denied on the same grounds once a court has already ruled on the matter. The Court further observed that jail officials must deal with parole requests with greater care and compassion.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, in a recent order, stressed that once a judicial mind has weighed in on the merit of a ground for rejecting or granting parole, jail authorities are expected to follow that view diligently.

“It is hereby directed that while considering the Parole/Furlough Applications, the same ground should not be repeatedly reiterated for rejection of Parole/Furlough Application. Once a judicial mind has been disclosed in any Order about the validity of any ground for Rejection or Non-Rejection of the Parole/Furlough Application, the same should be more judiciously and scrupulously adhered to by the Jail Authorities,” read the order dated April 16.

The Court was hearing a petition by a convict seeking four weeks of parole. The petitioner, who is serving a life sentence for rape and murder, has already spent over two decades in prison. He told the court that he had previously been granted parole or furlough several times, and had only once surrendered late, during emergency parole granted in the COVID-19 lockdown, which he said was due to being unaware of the surrender date.