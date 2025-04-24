Delhi HC notice to Swiggy, Zepto over inaccessibility for persons with disabilities

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has taken up a plea alleging that food and grocery delivery apps Swiggy and Zepto continue to exclude persons with disabilities (PwDs), particularly the visually impaired, from independently accessing their platforms.

Justice Sachin Datta, on Wednesday, issued notices to both companies as well as to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), seeking their responses by May 28. The court’s order came while hearing a petition filed by Mission Accessibility, an NGO working to uphold the digital rights of the disabled.

The petition accuses Swiggy and Zepto of violating fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution. It also cites multiple breaches of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the corresponding Rules notified in 2017.

Rahul Bajaj and Amar Jain, lawyers who themselves live with visual impairments, appeared in person to argue the case. They described how basic functions on these apps—such as searching for items, reading product information, and navigating the user interface—remain inaccessible to those reliant on screen reading software.

They pointed out that although the RPwD Rules had set a 2019 deadline for making digital services fully accessible, both Swiggy and Zepto have continued to launch and update their services without ensuring screen reader compatibility.