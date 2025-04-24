Delhi speaker Vijender Gupta meets Om Birla over transforming Vidhan Sabha into heritage site

NEW DELHI: Taking a step towards the preservation and modernisation of Delhi’s legislative heritage, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on initiatives aimed at strengthening the institutional framework of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, enhancing its infrastructure, and promoting digitalisation and transparency in its functioning.

During a detailed 40-minute meeting, Gupta apprised Birla of the ongoing initiatives at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, particularly efforts to elevate the historic Assembly complex to the stature of a national heritage site.

These initiatives aim to celebrate the rich democratic legacy of Delhi’s legislature while ensuring its accessibility and relevance for future generations. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha also directed the immediate initiation of a plan to convert the Delhi Vidhan Sabha library into a fully digital e-library.

This transition will significantly enhance public access to legislative documents and ensure the long-term preservation of institutional knowledge. In a show of strong support, Shri Om Birla instructed his Secretariat to extend all possible assistance to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in its endeavours.

Gupta also highlighted that the complete archival records and proceedings of the Delhi Assembly Secretariat, dating back to its inception, have been systematically preserved at the historic Town Hall of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.