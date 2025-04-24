‘Get access to birth certificates on DigiLocker’

NEW DELHI: The birth certificates of Delhi residents have been integrated with the DigiLocker platform to promote digital governance, allowing citizens secure and easy access to essential documents, the MCD said on Wednesday.

As part of the ‘100 Days Viksit Delhi Programme’, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in collaboration with the IT Department and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), has taken this step under the ‘Digital India’ mission to reduce dependence on physical copies and visits to government offices.

According to officials, this will help in services like school admissions, applying for passports, Aadhaar registration and more, and reduce the risk of loss, tampering, or duplication, while speeding up the process.

The MCD will also be conducting awareness programmes.