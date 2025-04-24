MCD to implement stringent measures during mayoral polls

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the mayoral elections in the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced stringent security protocols for those visiting the civic centre.

All councillors, media personnel and employees will be required to show valid identity cards to gain entry.

The MCD has also restricted the entry of political party workers to prevent any disruptions during the House proceedings scheduled for Friday, when the mayor and deputy mayor will be elected. According to MCD officials, only individuals with authorised identity cards will be allowed entry into the premises, including employees from offices located in the A-block.

Common citizens will be strictly prohibited from entering the A-block on the election day. To maintain the secrecy of the voting process, the use of mobile phones or any electronic devices will be banned inside the polling booths. On the day of the election, political parties will not be allowed to bring in supporters and no outside vehicles will be permitted on the civic centre premises.

The MCD has also imposed a ban on organising felicitation ceremonies for the newly elected mayor or deputy mayor within the main hall. Media personnel will be restricted to the designated media gallery and councillor vehicles will be parked exclusively in the basement.

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty surrounding the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) stance on the Congress. Despite AAP’s decision to skip the election and not field its candidates, the Congress, which has only eight councillors in the MCD, has nominated its candidates.

Congress leaders have accused AAP of having secret pacts with the BJP. Congress leader and former Delhi Mayor Farhad Suri expressed his concerns, stating that AAP’s decision to abstain from the election amounted to giving a “walkover” to the BJP.

Suri said AAP’s actions have undermined their responsibility to the people of Delhi. “AAP’s move signals a hidden alliance with the BJP and this is a betrayal of Delhi people.”