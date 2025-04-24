NCRTC completes 280-metre-long foot overbridge

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced on Wednesday that the civil construction of a foot-over-bridge (FOB) linking Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat station to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station has been completed.

Officials confirmed that six travelators have been installed along the 280-metre-long FOB, ensuring smooth and seamless commuter movement between the two transport hubs.

With the civil work now finished, the NCRTC has also removed the barricades from the road leading to Hazrat Nizamuddin station, fully opening it for public use.

As part of the improvements, the road surface has been upgraded with a fresh tar blacktop, enhancing its durability and extending its lifecycle. This development comes as a significant relief to commuters in the heavily congested Sarai Kale Khan area, where high traffic volume often causes delays and safety concerns. The new infrastructure is expected to ease traffic movement and improve overall safety. The FOB, located approximately 300 metres from Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat station and Hazrat Nizamuddin station, was deemed necessary to provide safe and convenient pedestrian access between the two transport modes.

The bridge is especially beneficial for women, elderly, children and differently-abled individuals, as well as for commuters carrying luggage. Sarai Kale Khan, a critical transit point for lakhs of daily passengers, has long struggled with heavy crowds, chaotic traffic and long walking distances between transport modes.

The new FOB is designed to address these issues and provide a long-term, efficient solution for pedestrian connectivity.

Once completed, Sarai Kale Khan station, a key stop on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, is set to become a major transport hub. It will offer seamless connectivity with the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, and the Veer Haqiqat Rai ISBT.