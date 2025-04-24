Sounds of the Soil

House music enthusiasts often say ‘House’ isn't just music, it's a feeling that consumes you. Originating in Chicago’s underground club culture of the ’80s, house is dominated by high-tempo beats and electronica and matched with localised musical elements, it has transcended borders and won the hearts of millennials and Gen Z—something that Delhi-based DJ and music producer Hamza Rahimtula has witnessed closely while studying in the US.

“After globalisation, the concept of house music changed significantly. It literally came out of the warehouses, and many communities in America started producing their own house music. It became famous because it did not have words and was primarily based on beats. Beats that made people dance,” Rahimtula says.



The Rajasthani connection

With an intention to create India’s own house music, Rahimtula returned to India in 2006; in 2007, the visit to Rajasthan’s ‘Virasat Music Festival’ changed his life forever. The festival, which is held to celebrate the rich musical legacy of the state, provided him with the opportunity to encounter members of the Rajasthan Folkstars group, with whom he decided to work to create an album. Origin includes a set of Rajasthani folk artists, amalgamating folk elements with electrifying beats.

“I wanted to mix our heritage with modern-day technology. And folk is one of the oldest musical forms that exists in India. These artists with whom I have worked on my album, their ancestors used to work, sing, and play for the maharajas. Once the monarchy was abolished, they started to lose their jobs. They do not write any new songs or create any new music as there is no one to patronise them. They play the same songs that their ancestors used to play. So, the folk culture is dying, and I did not want that to happen,” Rahimtula says.

The popularity of house music across communities also compelled Rahimtula to take up creating India’s own house music that will include a set of musicians specialised in performing instruments that are unexplored in and outside India. “What I wanted to create was very different from Bollywood remixes. Bollywood does not carry the musical elements of the Indian soil,” he says. “What I wanted to create and work on making is purely indigenous and should carry the elements that this diverse land music holds. This is a make in India thing for the larger global audience,” Rahimtula notes.

Another reason why he was interested in the Rajasthani folk tradition was the number and variety of instruments that these music practitioners use. “I wanted to discover India’s own sound and rhythm, and the quest was fulfilled after going to Rajasthan. Their sound is unique, and so are the instruments that they play. I was moved by hearing Jaisu Khan playing khartal. Other than that, I loved bhapang, a small drum that people carry under their armpits. I also liked morchang and algoza. The fifth instrument that I preferred was the Rajasthani Sarangi,” he adds.