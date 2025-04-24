Two stabbed to death, one hurt in Adarsh Nagar

NEW DELHI: Two persons were stabbed to death and one injured after an attack by two unidentified individuals over a trivial issue in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The incident was reported around 12.45 am on Monday from BJRM Hospital.

Kamal, a driver, and Amzad sustained single stab wounds and were declared brought dead at the hospital. Another victim, Abid, suffered a stab injury on his right hand and is currently undergoing treatment, police said.

According to Abid’s statement, the incident took place near the red light at Azadpur Sabzi Mandi on the main GTK Road after a minor altercation.

“The victims were inside a vehicle when two unidentified men approached, allegedly begging for money. A heated argument broke out, which escalated into a violent attack. CCTV footage is being examined, and a case has been registered,” an official said.

“He was fine. Around 3 am, police came and informed me that my son had been murdered,” Kamal’s mother said.