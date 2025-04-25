BJP wins MCD elections, Raja Iqbal Singh elected as new Delhi mayor

NEW DELHI: BJP councillors Raja Iqbal Singh and Jai Bhagwan were elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, respectively.

They defeated Congress candidates Mandeep Singh and Ariba Khan.

Out of the total 142 votes polled for both the top posts, BJP's Raja Iqbal Singh got 133 votes, while Congress's Mandeep Singh got 8 votes. One vote was declared invalid.

For Deputy Mayor's election, the Congress candidate withdrew her name and the BJP candidate was declared the winner.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party had decided to completely boycott the election process.

The BJP, which was in power in the MCD from 2007 to 2022, had lost the MCD elections in December 2022 against the AAP, but the party is now in a position to reclaim power after almost three years.

With the walkover given by the AAP, the BJP was all set to comfortably sweep the top posts, solidifying its control over Delhi through the Centre, the nominated MLAs in the Assembly and now through the MCD.

The newly elected Mayor said that the people of Delhi have entrusted the BJP with the responsibility of fixing the city's problems.

"I thank the top leadership of the party who trusted in him. With gaining the power, the government will ensure overall development of the city and the focus areas will be education, health, sanitation, etc," Iqbal said.

Iqbal had earlier stated that the AAP has already accepted its defeat.

We will eliminate corruption and complete all the pending work that was stalled over the past two years.