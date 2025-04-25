Delhi govt to survey beggars under SMILE scheme, focus on rehab and resettlement

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) to conduct a survey aimed at identifying individuals involved in begging across the city. The goal is to rehabilitate, educate, and train them for employment, thereby enabling them to lead a life of dignity. Officials from the Social Welfare Department said special attention will be given to rescuing children forced into begging, as well as women, differently-abled individuals, senior citizens, and those struggling with substance abuse.
This initiative is part of the Centre’s SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme, managed by the Ministry of Justice and Social Welfare. The government has invited organisations experienced in addressing the issue of begging to conduct the survey.
According to a document accessed by this newspaper, a standardised survey format will be used to collect comprehensive data, which will then be entered into a national database accessible to various stakeholders, including state agencies, district authorities, and shelter homes. All data will be stored on a central online portal to facilitate easy access and coordination.
As part of the effort, the government plans to offer support through outreach programs, encouraging individuals involved in begging to avail themselves of services at shelter homes. Special focus will be placed on children, women, senior citizens, differently-abled individuals, and those addicted to drugs, with authorities aiming to rescue and rehabilitate them.
Children forced into begging will be referred to Child Care Institutions (CCIs), while women and other vulnerable individuals will be accommodated in separate shelter homes. The government also plans to connect young children (aged 0-6) with Anganwadi centers, which provide early childhood education and care.
Once individuals are placed in shelter homes, the focus will shift to their resettlement and long-term well-being. Children will be enrolled in government schools and adults will receive counseling and skill development training tailored to their capabilities and interests. The shelter homes will also assist in connecting individuals with vocational training centers, helping them gain skills for employment or to start income-generating activities on their own.
“It is suggested to motivate and counsel persons to seek help, and assess the actual reasons they got involved in begging through personal interviews—with the individuals and their family members—and through the use of standardized surveys. Information about the shelter home, including duration of stay, facilities, and future prospects, should also be shared,” the document stated. As per officials, the program aims to empower people living in difficult circumstances, offering them the opportunity to improve their lives and become self-sufficient.