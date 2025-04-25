Delhi govt to survey beggars under SMILE scheme, focus on rehab and resettlement

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) to conduct a survey aimed at identifying individuals involved in begging across the city. The goal is to rehabilitate, educate, and train them for employment, thereby enabling them to lead a life of dignity. Officials from the Social Welfare Department said special attention will be given to rescuing children forced into begging, as well as women, differently-abled individuals, senior citizens, and those struggling with substance abuse.

This initiative is part of the Centre’s SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme, managed by the Ministry of Justice and Social Welfare. The government has invited organisations experienced in addressing the issue of begging to conduct the survey.

According to a document accessed by this newspaper, a standardised survey format will be used to collect comprehensive data, which will then be entered into a national database accessible to various stakeholders, including state agencies, district authorities, and shelter homes. All data will be stored on a central online portal to facilitate easy access and coordination.

As part of the effort, the government plans to offer support through outreach programs, encouraging individuals involved in begging to avail themselves of services at shelter homes. Special focus will be placed on children, women, senior citizens, differently-abled individuals, and those addicted to drugs, with authorities aiming to rescue and rehabilitate them.