‘A grave sin’: Shahi Imam denounces Pahalgam bloodbath, calls for unity

NEW DELHI: Tricolours come cascading down the stairs of the Jama Masjid and run along the streets below in a unique declaration of Hindu-Muslim unity on Friday. Inside the historic dome of the ancient structure, the Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, delivers his speech on the ocassion of Jumma – issuing a sharp condemnation of the massacre that left the nation in grief. His words, citing verses from the by Quran, came as a call to conscience, a reminder of what religion and humanity at large stands for. The Imam stood steadfast; those who desecrate the name of religion by acts of terror, shall incur the wrath of Allah.

“Taking the life of an innocent invites His wrath,” he warns; “In Islam, even inciting someone to commit murder is cursed, a grave sin. This tragedy has stirred deep emotions within all of us.”

He emphasised that such brutality stands in complete contradiction to the teachings of Islam. “What kind of Islam have they learned or been taught?” he questioned.

“This is not the time to divide people into Hindus and Muslims, but to stand united like a rock for the honour, sovereignty and dignity of the nation. Whenever the integrity and supremacy of the country are threatened, the peace-loving citizens will always rise in its defence. On behalf of myself and all the communities of our nation, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and pray that God protects us all from extraordinary tragedies.”

Meanwhile, wearing black armbands and carrying black posters in hands, a large number of Muslims descended on to the streets of Old Delhi after the Jumma prayers to denounce the terror attack at Pahalgam and seek ing stern action against the perpetrators of the mindless massacre.

Many carried the Indian flag, while others placards that read: ‘Aatankwad Murdabad, Insaniyat Zindabad,’ ‘All Eyes on Pahalgam,’ and ‘ghar ghar se niklegi awaaz, atankwad ka hoga vinaash.’ “Terrorism has no religion. We stand against it and not as Muslims or Hindus, but as Indians,” said a protester.