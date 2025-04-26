Delhi Metro dedicates wall to Param Vir Chakra heroes at Moti Bagh station

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has dedicated an entire platform wall at Sir M. Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh Metro Station on the Pink Line to honour the recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration awarded for exceptional bravery in the presence of the enemy. Of the 21 PVC awardees, 14 were honoured posthumously.

The wall has been transformed into a visual gallery featuring lifelike portraits of these brave soldiers, each accompanied by a brief description of their heroic acts. The artwork was created by a team of skilled artists to capture their courage and sacrifice. In a statement, DMRC said, “This installation is not just a tribute, but a reminder of the values of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism. It invites commuters to pause and reflect on the lives of these national heroes.”

DMRC has also honoured military legends by naming stations such as Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh. Additionally, a permanent exhibition titled “Veerta Aur Vikas” at Rajouri Garden Station.