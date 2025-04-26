Delhi to block End-of-Life Vehicles at borders: ANPR cameras to enforce rule

NEW DELHI: In a move to tackle vehicular pollution at its source, the Delhi government will soon install Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at all border entry points to restrict the entry of End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs) into the city.
Announcing the initiative, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the step is part of a broader push under the state’s upcoming Environment Action Plan 2025-26, which will focus on technology-led, data-driven interventions to improve air quality and reduce emissions. “Through data, automation, and inter-state communication, we are creating a pollution shield around the capital,” Sirsa said after a high-level meeting with officials from the Environment and Transport Departments, as well as the Delhi Traffic Police.
The ANPR camera network will scan vehicle number plates in real time, cross-check them with the VAHAN database, and flag ELVs attempting to enter Delhi. If identified, the vehicle’s details will flash on LED screens at the border, accompanied by a warning message. Simultaneously, automated SMS and WhatsApp alerts will be sent to the registered owner, informing them of the violation and possible penalties.
“This is more than just enforcement,” Sirsa said. “It’s about protecting the health of our people. The system will also build awareness among transporters and vehicle owners in neighbouring states,” he added. The cameras will serve both as a surveillance and educational tool. The Transport Department has been directed to issue periodic alerts to vehicle owners, particularly those nearing the ELV threshold, to encourage timely compliance. A 12-month SMS notification calendar is being prepared to ensure sustained inter-state outreach.
Officials said this initiative would be one of several tech-based interventions in the forthcoming Environment Action Plan. The minister reviewed various components of the plan at the meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, including measures to control vehicular emissions, dust management, C&D waste regulation, electric mobility promotion, and Yamuna rejuvenation.
Departments including DPCC, MCD, NDMC, DJB, and Delhi Traffic Police have been asked to streamline their implementation schedules and submit revised targets. Anti-smog guns and water sprinklers are also scheduled to be deployed across key pollution hotspots starting June 1.
A related report was carried by TNIE in its April 23 edition.