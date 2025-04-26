Delhi to block End-of-Life Vehicles at borders: ANPR cameras to enforce rule

NEW DELHI: In a move to tackle vehicular pollution at its source, the Delhi government will soon install Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at all border entry points to restrict the entry of End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs) into the city.

Announcing the initiative, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the step is part of a broader push under the state’s upcoming Environment Action Plan 2025-26, which will focus on technology-led, data-driven interventions to improve air quality and reduce emissions. “Through data, automation, and inter-state communication, we are creating a pollution shield around the capital,” Sirsa said after a high-level meeting with officials from the Environment and Transport Departments, as well as the Delhi Traffic Police.

The ANPR camera network will scan vehicle number plates in real time, cross-check them with the VAHAN database, and flag ELVs attempting to enter Delhi. If identified, the vehicle’s details will flash on LED screens at the border, accompanied by a warning message. Simultaneously, automated SMS and WhatsApp alerts will be sent to the registered owner, informing them of the violation and possible penalties.