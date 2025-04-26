Licensed gun dealers turn traffickers: Delhi Police bust interstate arms supply racket

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested five persons, including a gun house owner, after busting a network of interstate arms traffickers, which allegedly supplied firearms and foreign-made ammunition to criminals, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, licensed gun dealers, trusted to sell firearms legally, allegedly turned traffickers by supplying sophisticated weapons to criminals running extortion rackets while covering their tracks with fudged records.

These gun dealers allegedly procured sophisticated firearms directly from the ordinance factories, erased their unique serial numbers and then sold them to criminals at inflated rates, ACP (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said.

The sales were falsely recorded as transactions with valid licence holders, she said. The seized arms included two ordnance-made pistols, a Taurus pistol, a Webley revolver, two pen pistols, one .32 bore pistol, and several cartridges of foreign make, the officer said.

“During the investigation, it was found that some Delhi-based criminals were involved in trafficking high-end illegal weapons, including Taurus pistols, Webley revolvers and ammunition. Several other suspects, have been identified and are under surveillance,” the ACP said.