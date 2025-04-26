Processing the Pahalgam nightmare

Uma Nair, Art critic, Delhi
What did they gain? At the end of the day, what’s the difference between a Hindu and a Muslim? Can someone be blamed for being born into a faith? It is also good to remember that a terrorist, at the end of the day, is an unemployed youth. Tourism was a way to get them to join the mainstream, get them back to being earners. I feel Pakistan does not like the proximity that India shares with other countries. The economic factor is at play somewhere.
Sheuli Misra, PhD scholar, JNU, Delhi
I strongly condemn the attack on Indian citizens. It points to a serious security lapse. However, this incident has nothing to do with the residents of Kashmir. As a frequent visitor to Kashmir, I’ve always been treated with warmth and respect by locals. My behaviour towards them won’t change—in fact, my respect has only grown seeing how they have supported victims' families and helped stranded tourists. Their humanity in this moment is truly admirable.
Aditya Arya, founding director, Museo Camera, Delhi NCR
When I first heard the news, all my memories of Pahalgam came rushing back. I know that place like the back of my hand because I used to go trekking there. However, I believe there is always space for solidarity between nations. I’ve always wanted to visit Pakistan because my maternal family belonged to Sialkot and Lahore. I still have hundreds of documents and belongings from my mother’s side—original diaries, accounts of how they lived in Sialkot, migrated to Lahore, and then eventually to India. But healing from what has happened will take time… I hope our government takes action to first capture these people.
Syed Bashaar, Comedian, Hyderabad
Honestly, none of us sitting in comfort can even remotely process the horrors of those victims. The fear and rage we felt can only be but a fraction of what's deserving of this tragedy. But we will play right into their hands if we let our attitude towards civilians change. If they killed innocents and we kill more innocents in response, we become the henchmen of our enemies. It is upsetting to see people directing hate comments towards Muslim children, using swear words and saying they are 'time bombs'. I also feel that making Ghibli art out of the victims and editing Bollywood movie scenes for this context is just being tone deaf and downright insensitive.
Charu Chellani, PR personnel, Delhi
“I was in Pahalgam just three days before the tragedy to celebrate my birthday with my parents. Throughout our trip, we felt safe and warmly welcomed. Tourism remains an important lifeline for Kashmir’s local families, and this attack has not only struck at humanity and peace but also deeply impacted the region’s beauty and fragile economy. While I refrain from speculating on external involvement, justice must be served for the victims. I firmly believe Kashmiris played no part in this violence. It will, however, be difficult for many to travel to Kashmir anytime soon.
Avishek Chanda, 29, PhD scholar, Delhi
“The selective targeting of the tourists is deliberately provocative. This is a moment that demands national unity. Pakistan’s military-jihadi complex undertakes such misadventures periodically for the fulfillment of its political agenda. There must be credible deterrence against such actions. However, this incident will not change my relationship with Kashmiris. I have friends from J&K, and the bond will remain intact. Unfortunately, there have been some instances of intimidation against Kashmiri students across a few states. But that is exactly what the terrorists want – to alienate Kashmir from the rest of India. We must not walk into their trap.”
K V Madhusudhanan, former IG, CRPF, and head of SPG's Close Protection Team
The dastardly attack is nothing short of a ruthless aggression on the collective soul of the nation. As an Indian, it is difficult to forget and forgive. Contrast the vulgarity of asking the religion and selectively killing people with the words of Aarti, who witnessed her father N Ramachandran being shot dead. Yet to come out of the trauma, she profusely praises the care she received from the two Kashmiri Muslims. This shows the ulterior motive of communal polarisation will not work.
The recent statement of the Pak army chief sounded like that of fundamentalist, so unbecoming of a soldier. The ever-improving status of India in the international platform, including several Islamic countries, has been worrying Pakistan. So waging a low-cost war – ie sponsorship of terrorism – is seen as a better option by the deep state of Pakistan, including its army. Diplomatic, military and political management of the emerging situation is needed for a lasting solution.
Joel Jolly Mathews, college student, Thiruvananthapuram
Pakistan is a terror factory. For decades, they have played the same dirty game. Enough! It’s time for an iron strategy with teeth, not diplomacy with dimples. Keep poking the lion, and restraint becomes resolve. There should be consequences — a retaliation that hurts. We will talk of cross-cultural ties once cross-border terror ends. Every inch of Kashmir should be under the Tricolour — I am willing to bleed for it.
Lakshmi Sreekumar, HR consultant and social worker, Kochi
The grief and anger are intense. We lost a brother (N Ramachandran) here in Kochi. It feels personal. If this was an October-7-Hamas-style attack, we want an Israel-type action. People trust the Modi government to give an unforgettable reply. The opposition should back the government, not play appeasement politics.
Antony Davis, Founder of VHT Now, Bengaluru
I've spent about 20-25 days in Kashmir and what I realised is that a majority of Kashmiris are the most amazing people in India. They have to go through the hardest life but the hospitality they show is something you'll remember even years later. Only a few people want to create a stir and are supported by bigger organisations; they want to damage tourism and livelihoods of people. [The terror attack] is really sad, disgusting and unfortunate but my genuine opinion is that people from India should still visit. I would definitely say that the Indian government restricting entry of Pakistanis makes sense. It's still risky to have people move across the border because you can't make out who's who and what their intentions are.
Rishi Raja, Engineering graduate, Chennai
I have been to Kashmir before – to Pahalgam, Baisaran Valley itself. In my point of view, the terrorists are trying to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims in India by targeting only the Hindus. What they have done is inhumane. It’s not a religious act as no religion teaches terrorism.
Madhu Sharma, travel influencer & marketing consultant, Bengaluru
Kashmir was definitely on my bucket list and I was planning to visit in the near future because it is heaven on earth right in our own country. In the past few years, tourism has also boomed and you see so many videos online. I feel a lot of anger, mistrust and frustration. It needs a monster mind to do something to innocent people who are there on vacation with their families. Being a travel influencer, I know how excited my family is to see new places when travelling with me. Now, who knows when something like this will happen? I hope the government takes some strong action to make sure Kashmir is a safe place to travel without being worried or afraid of something happening.
Naveen Kumar Pivhal, Screenplay writer, Hyderabad
It breaks my heart and boils my blood. These weren’t soldiers. These were innocent people touring their own country. The Pahalgam attack isn’t just about Kashmir. It’s about the soul of this country being attacked again and again. I’m done pretending that peace can come without accountability. I’ve always believed in cultural exchange, dialogue, and hope for peace — but attacks like this shake that belief. Right now, I feel we need to prioritise security over cross-border friendships. You can’t keep extending a hand when the other side carries a knife. Peace can’t come at the cost of lives.