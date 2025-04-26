Processing the Pahalgam nightmare

Aditya Arya, founding director, Museo Camera, Delhi NCR

When I first heard the news, all my memories of Pahalgam came rushing back. I know that place like the back of my hand because I used to go trekking there. However, I believe there is always space for solidarity between nations. I’ve always wanted to visit Pakistan because my maternal family belonged to Sialkot and Lahore. I still have hundreds of documents and belongings from my mother’s side—original diaries, accounts of how they lived in Sialkot, migrated to Lahore, and then eventually to India. But healing from what has happened will take time… I hope our government takes action to first capture these people.

Syed Bashaar, Comedian, Hyderabad

Honestly, none of us sitting in comfort can even remotely process the horrors of those victims. The fear and rage we felt can only be but a fraction of what's deserving of this tragedy. But we will play right into their hands if we let our attitude towards civilians change. If they killed innocents and we kill more innocents in response, we become the henchmen of our enemies. It is upsetting to see people directing hate comments towards Muslim children, using swear words and saying they are 'time bombs'. I also feel that making Ghibli art out of the victims and editing Bollywood movie scenes for this context is just being tone deaf and downright insensitive.

Charu Chellani, PR personnel, Delhi

“I was in Pahalgam just three days before the tragedy to celebrate my birthday with my parents. Throughout our trip, we felt safe and warmly welcomed. Tourism remains an important lifeline for Kashmir’s local families, and this attack has not only struck at humanity and peace but also deeply impacted the region’s beauty and fragile economy. While I refrain from speculating on external involvement, justice must be served for the victims. I firmly believe Kashmiris played no part in this violence. It will, however, be difficult for many to travel to Kashmir anytime soon.



Avishek Chanda, 29, PhD scholar, Delhi

“The selective targeting of the tourists is deliberately provocative. This is a moment that demands national unity. Pakistan’s military-jihadi complex undertakes such misadventures periodically for the fulfillment of its political agenda. There must be credible deterrence against such actions. However, this incident will not change my relationship with Kashmiris. I have friends from J&K, and the bond will remain intact. Unfortunately, there have been some instances of intimidation against Kashmiri students across a few states. But that is exactly what the terrorists want – to alienate Kashmir from the rest of India. We must not walk into their trap.”