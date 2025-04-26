Serial vehicle thief with 27 cases held after shootout in Delhi

NEW DELHI: After a brief chase and exchange of fire, a man allegedly involved in multiple cases of vehicle theft was arrested from the Saket area, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Amir, a resident of Bulandshahr in UP.

“He was nabbed late Wednesday night.He sustained injuries during the shootout and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Amir is a habitual offender with at least 27 criminal cases registered against him, primarily related to auto-lifting,” an official said. He had been under police surveillance due to his alleged repeated involvement in vehicle thefts across the city.

“Teams were searching for him. They got to know about Amir’s movement in Saket area following which a a trap was laid to nab him,” the official added.