Four held for impersonation in CBSE recruitment exam in Delhi

NEW DELHI: With the arrest of four men, Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang involved in impersonation and cheating during a recruitment exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the posts of Superintendent and Junior Assistant.

The accused, identified as Sachin (26), Nitin (28), Baljinder (27), and Shyam Sunder (29), are all residents of Haryana. A police team was deployed on April 20 to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam at a school in GK-II.

During the exam, officials detected an impersonation attempt. “Investigations revealed that Nitin had sent Sachin to take the exam on his behalf. Sachin was caught outside the centre, where Nitin was also apprehended,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan.

“Further interrogation led to the arrest of their associates, Shyam Sunder and Baljinder, from W-Block Park, Greater Kailash. Baljinder confessed that another person, Sachin Dangi, had appeared for him at a Mayur Vihar centre,” the DCP said.

Police further said that Shyam Sunder had struck a deal with Nitin for Rs 15 lakh, later arranged through Baljinder, who got Sachin to impersonate for Rs 12 lakh.