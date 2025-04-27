IB Identifies nearly 5,000 Pakistani nationals in Delhi, shares list with Police

NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has identified nearly 5,000 Pakistani nationals living in the National Capital and has shared the list of names with the Delhi Police, suggesting the force to verify and take measures to ensure that they return to Pakistan, sources said on Sunday.

The IB action has come in the backdrop of the government’s decision to revoke all the visas, except long-term, diplomatic and official ones, granted to citizens of Pakistan in the wake of ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 resulting in the death of 26 tourists.

The IB, based on the information provided by the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), has shared the list with a special branch of the Delhi police, which in turn has further forwarded to the police districts concerned for further verification and identification, the sources said, adding that the names shared with the Police also include Hindu Pakistan nationals, who have Long-Term-Visas (LTVs) and are exempted.