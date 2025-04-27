IB Identifies nearly 5,000 Pakistani nationals in Delhi, shares list with Police

NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has identified nearly 5,000 Pakistani nationals living in the National Capital and has shared the list of names with the Delhi Police, suggesting the force to verify and take measures to ensure that they return to Pakistan, sources said on Sunday.
The IB action has come in the backdrop of the government’s decision to revoke all the visas, except long-term, diplomatic and official ones, granted to citizens of Pakistan in the wake of ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 resulting in the death of 26 tourists.
The IB, based on the information provided by the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), has shared the list with a special branch of the Delhi police, which in turn has further forwarded to the police districts concerned for further verification and identification, the sources said, adding that the names shared with the Police also include Hindu Pakistan nationals, who have Long-Term-Visas (LTVs) and are exempted.
Noting that the Central and North East districts of the national capital have higher numbers of Pakistani national living, a source said, “The list has been handed over to the district concerned for verification and ensuring that they return to their homeland, as senior officers are assigned the task of monitoring the developments.”
The officers of the IB and the special branch of the Delhi police have been entrusted to collect information about these Pakistani nationals residing in Delhi and ask them to leave India at the earliest.
The sources also confirmed that they have two lists of 3000 and 2000 Pakistan nationals staying in Delhi. Certain names overlap, and it is subject to verification of their stay as many Pakistan nationals have already left.
On Friday, MHA issued an order regarding the revocation of visas of Pakistan nationals except Diplomatic/Official and LTVs, with effect from April 27, 2025. The existing medical visas shall also stand invalid after April 29, 2025. Later in a statement the MHA had clarified that LTVs granted to Hindu Pakistani nationals will remain valid. The government estimates that around 900 people are living near Majnu Ka Tila and 600-700 near Signature Bridge.