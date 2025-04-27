Jamia Millia Islamia University students allege harassment by admin

NEW DELHI: Over two months after 17 students were suspended from the Jamia Millia Islamia University, before the suspension was revoked following a Delhi

High Court order, students on Saturday issued a statement alleging continued harassment by the university administration.

The students alleged that the authority has written letters to students who were earlier suspended, directing them to sign a Bond of Good Conduct and has also demanded a fine of Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 from two protesting students, Saurabh and Niranjan, respectively.

“While the Delhi High Court has already stayed the suspension of Saurabh along with 6 other students, it’s completely arbitrary to impose such conditions on revocation of suspension of Saurabh, while the matter is subjudice.

The students are treated as criminals without any circumstantial evidences, made to incur constant harassment on part of the administration and Jamia Nagar police station,” students said. Despite attempts by this newspaper, the Jamia administration did not respond to the charges.

Meanwhile, students alleged they were being issued notices directing them to comply with conditions set by the university, including signing a Bond of Good Conduct, for expressing their dissent. “Students are being mentally harassed by summoning them for police interrogation, especially on working days, which is severely affecting academics,” the statement read.