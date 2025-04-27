Man held for dragging cop on car bonnet in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police flew all the way to Kolkata and apprehended a man, who was on the run since dragging an on-duty police personnel on the bonnet of his car near the Bhalswa landfill site, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Karamveer, had fled to Kolkata to evade arrest. According to police, on April 22, a PCR call was received at Bhalswa Dairy police station.

The complainant, Head Constable Praveen, said that around 6 am, he, along with ASI Naveen, driver of the PCR van, intercepted a suspicious car near the Bhalswa landfill. “On being asked to step out of the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee. Praveen stood in front of the car. However, the driver drove directly at him, causing Praveen to land on the bonnet of the car,” police said.