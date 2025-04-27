Two children die, 800 shanties gutted as fire engulfs jhuggi cluster in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two children died and five people were injured when a massive fire gutted over 800 shanties in a jhuggi cluster at Sector 17 in Rohini on Sunday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

The blaze was doused completely after fire-fighters worked tirelessly for three hours, but cooling operations are still underway, he said.

Charred bodies of two children -- a two-and-a-half year old and a three-year-old -- were recovered from the remains, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel told PTI.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said they received a distress call around 11.55 am.