20-year-old shot dead in Delhi; investigation ongoing

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by some unidentified people in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Monday. Police got information around 11:40 PM regarding a firing incident in J-Block, Seelampur where the caller reported that his son had been shot, a senior police officer said.

After reaching the spot, it was found that the victim, identified as Sameer, had already been taken to JPC Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

Crime and FSL teams inspected the scene. A case under Section 103(1) of the BNS has been registered at Seelampur police station and investigation has been initiated, the officer said.

Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area. Teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the accused involved, the officer added.