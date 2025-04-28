CBI nabs MCD area inspector red-handed for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested an area inspector from the Central Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in Sadiq Nagar for demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The CBI registered a case against the accused on allegations that the accused demanded a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the property tax related to the complainant’s property.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused area inspector red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.The accused was subsequently apprehended.

Earlier on April 19, the CBI arrested a private person in a case related to cyber fraud for using the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) logo to cheat unsuspecting complainants and other victims. CBI had registered a case on April 15, on the basis of a complaint filed against unknown persons on allegations that they illegally intruded the mobile of the complainant by persuading her to install a malware/APK file in the name and logo of DJB.