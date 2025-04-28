Delhi government to launch survey and financial scheme for cow shelters

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at addressing the problem of stray cattle on the city’s roads, the Delhi government has decided to conduct a survey of cow shelters and formulate a scheme to extend financial support for their smooth operation.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the decision during a public gathering at the Gramin Gaushala in Bawana, emphasizing that she, her ministers, and BJP MLAs regard cows as a mother figure (“Gau Mata”). “It is a matter of great pain for us to see cows roaming the roads and sometimes meeting with accidents. The fault lies with those who abandon them after milking,” Gupta said.

She reminded cattle owners that rearing cows within city limits is prohibited and suggested that bovines be housed in designated areas such as Ghoga Dairy, located about 50 kilometers from Central Delhi. “It is unbearable to see even a single cow wandering the streets. The government and philanthropists are committed to ensuring fodder and shelter for the cows,” the Chief Minister said. Gupta said the government would soon undertake a comprehensive survey of all cow shelters in Delhi, following which a scheme would be framed to provide financial assistance to these facilities for holistic cow care.

She further stated that it is the government’s duty to take care of old and ill cows abandoned on the roads and reiterated her administration’s commitment to fulfilling this responsibility.