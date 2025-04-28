Left alliance retains dominance in JNUSU elections; ABVP breaks decade-long absence with Joint Secretary win

NEW DELHI: JNU witnessed vibrant celebrations as red and saffron flags dotted the campus following the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections. While the Left Unity panel claimed three central posts, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a historic comeback after a ten-year hiatus, securing the Joint Secretary position.

The post of President went to Nitish Kumar from AISA, Vice-President was secured by Manisha from DSF, and the General Secretary position was won by Muntaha, also from DSF. This year, the All India Students' Association (AISA) allied with the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) following a split with the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

Meanwhile, BAPSA-SFI panel failed to make a mark in the panel this year. BAPSA though had made a clean sweep in the JNUSU election 2024.

The newly elected Vice President, Manisha, expressed her gratitude, saying, "The credit for this win goes to the university... JNU laal tha aur laal hi rahega... We always worked for the students and raised their voices, and we will continue doing this work in the future too."

ABVP’s Vaibhav Meena made history by winning the Joint Secretary post, marking the first time in recent history that ABVP has won a central panel seat at JNU. The organization also secured 24 councillor seats out of 42.

On Sunday afternoon when half of the vites were counted, ABVP was leading across all the seats especially with a good margin on President and Vice President seat.

However winning one seat in the central panel for ABVP was a historic win at JNU.

The Varsity was apparently abuzz with loud slogans by the ABVP leaders.

The organisation posted on X saying, "The victory marks a significant achievement. This victory reflects the trust and confidence of the student community in the vision and dedication of ABVP. A new era of leadership begins!"

There were congratulatory messages to ABVP asking then to not to allow the dafli gang to drag JNU their way.

Meanwhile Amit Malviya, BJP's Information and Technology Incharge while wishing the ABVP leaders said, "And it doesn’t stop there. ABVP has delivered an unprecedented performance in the JNUSU elections, winning 23 out of 42 councillor seats across 16 schools and special centres — the highest number of seats won by any student organization."

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) polls on Friday had witnessed a voter turnout of 68.3%, a decline of 5% from the previous year’s voting.

In 2024 polls, the JNU had witnessed 73% voting which was the highest in the past 12 years. However this year, out of 7906 number of voters, 5400 votes were polled on Friday.