Painter Varad Bang’s homage to Wong Kar-wai’s In The Mood for Love is a curation of heartbreak

Re-creating a mood

But why simply recreate frames and characters of such a well-loved film? Bang explains: “I read a book called On Photography by Susan Sontag. She says if you take the stills away from a film, they have a different context. A film unfolds over time while a painting stays in that moment, and when you look at it like that, in an exhibition, where there are lots of paintings by me, they will interrelate with each other. There’s like a collective meaning there. Also, while watching a film, the frame that you're looking at is an editor’s selection and it guides your feelings. But looking at a painting in a gallery, you have the control over which particular scene you want to have more impact on you. So, that sparked off the idea in me to take particular scenes from the film and paint them, so that the viewer can look at it as long as s/he wants and derive whatever meaning s/he wants, and just soak in that feeling."

Bang’s paintings are also geared for short attention spans and quick epiphanies. In his words: “Today, the way we watch movies on OTT platforms, isn’t it an accepted way of watching movies? You can watch one at your convenience, take a break, and come back to it.”