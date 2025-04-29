ATC deploys additional staff to manage storm of flight delays at Delhi Airport

NEW DELHI: A wave of delays has crippled flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, with over 200 outbound flights reported delayed on Monday and nearly half of all arriving flights also running behind schedule.

The disruption, caused by a combination of strong easterly winds and the ongoing upgrade of Runway 28/10, has led to widespread chaos and growing frustration among passengers.

While the easterly winds—an annual weather pattern—have imposed stringent flow restrictions, the temporary closure of a crucial runway has added to the airport’s operational woes.

According to data from the flight tracking website Flightradar24, delays are averaging around 30 minutes. However, no flights have been diverted to other airports.

The runway upgrade, which began on April 8, involves improvements to the Instrument Landing System (ILS), essential for navigation in low-visibility conditions.

As per the latest advisory released by the Delhi airport, flight operations remained impacted between 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 a.m. Wednesday due to the altered wind conditions.

The situation is expected to persist until at least May 4.