Delhi Assembly to form nine-member panel for senior citizens’ welfare inspired by Kerala model

NEW DELHI: The Delhi assembly will soon constitute a nine-member committee for senior citizens’ welfare to ensure well being of the elderly in the city, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Monday.

He has directed the Secretary of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha to study the Kerala model and examine the feasibility of constituting a similar committee in Delhi. The initiative follows a meeting between a delegation from the Committee for Welfare of Senior Citizens, Kerala Legislative Assembly, and Speaker Gupta at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

The delegation’s visit aimed to share insights into Kerala’s framework for senior citizen welfare and discuss the possibility of adapting it in Delhi.

Commending Kerala’s efforts, Gupta highlighted the need to enhance the well-being and dignity of senior citizens, recognizing their invaluable contributions to society.

The Kerala delegation detailed the structure and functioning of their nine-member committee formed under Rule 261 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly Rules. The committee monitors the implementation of welfare schemes, oversees the management of old-age homes, ensures proper utilization of government funds, and recommends measures to address policy gaps for senior citizens.